Anushka Shetty stole everybody’s hearts in the magnum opus Baahubali 2. The actress is now all set to be back with Bhaagamathie. The film has already been postponed twice this year and now finally, the makers have announced a new release date for the movie.

Interestingly, the movie will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood film Padman. And Bhaagamathie seems to have taken advantage of the empty slot which promises good opening day/week collection, it being a long weekend.

The makers of the film released a new poster.

The movie also stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Set to be a crime thriller, Bhaagmathie also stars Malayalam star Jayaram in a promising role. The film is being produced by UV Creations and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Trending :

The background score has been given by S Thaman and the audio launch is expected to happen at a grand event in the first week of January 2018. Buzz is that Prabhas, who is a partner in UV Creations and a good friend of Anushka Shetty, might also be present at the event.

In an interview with Firstpost, the film’s director Ashok spoke about the movie, “The shooting of Bhaagamathie was wrapped up in July, and the post-production is on in full swing since the film has a lot of visual effects. It’s a contemporary thriller, and we are planning for a late December or early January release,”

“It’s neither a biopic or nor a period drama with fantasy elements. It’s a thriller, though I wouldn’t confine it to just one genre. There are a lot of other exciting factors too in the screenplay. We will reveal more information in the teaser,”