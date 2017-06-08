Anushka Shetty & Prabhas To Come Together Again For THIS Film!

Yes! We know how much you loved Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s pairing in Baahubali 2. Well, the duo may not be getting together in real life but luckily they will be seen on screen once again.

After a lot of speculations about a Bollywood actress starring opposite Prabhas in his next, Saaho, buzz is that Anushka Shetty has been signed for the sci-fi film.

Apparently, after approaching Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani, who claimed huge fees for the film, the makers decided to cash in on the Baahubali fan base element and will bring the Devasena-Baahubali duo back together.

Earlier rumor mills were ringing saying that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are all set to tie the knot all though later, the rumors were put to rest.

Trending:

Saaho teaser had released along with Baahubali 2 and we have to say that it looks super interesting. The teaser had Prabhas look dashing in his new avatar with a short crop. Interestingly, the film also looks quite futuristic with all its technological elements.

Post the success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas is even known to have hiked his fees. According to latest reports, Prabhas has now hiked his fees by 5 crores. The popular actor will now be drawing a whopping amount of 30 crores for his upcoming films. This has certainly put him in the league of all the A lister actors whose presence itself is considered to be a hit formula for the film.

Looking at the kind of praise, Prabhas received during the release of the film, it looks like the South audience has certainly accepted him as a superstar.

Directed by Sujeeth, ‘Saaho’ will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The actioner will see Bollywood star Neil Nitin Mukesh essay the role of the main antagonist in the film.