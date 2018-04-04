Adah Sharma Express Her Happiness To Work With Prabhudheva On Twitter

Adah Sharma, who will be seen in Charlie Chaplin 2, says she is happy to make her Tamil debut with choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva.

On Prabhudheva’s birthday on Tuesday, Adah tweeted: “Happy birthday Prabhudheva. So happy to be making my debut in Tamil cinema opposite you.”

The actress will also be seen singing in the film. A source close to the film told, “Adah sang one of her films song on a fan’s request while going live on Instagram. Producer T Shiva, director Shakthi Chidambaram and music director Amrish heard it and were blown away and insisted she sings in Charlie Chaplin 2 too! Shakti Chidambaram has himself penned the lyrics for the song!”

Adah Sharma has a unique voice and has learned Carnatic music for 10 years. Since Tamil is her mother tongue this was a perfect song for her.

