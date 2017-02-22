The first look of R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha was released today. In the film, directed by husband and wife duo Pushkar-Gayatri, Madhavan plays an encounter specialist.

The poster features Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in their thick bearded avatars.

It looks as though Madhavan and Vijay represent two sides of the same coin. The face-off between the two actors is likely to be much talked about.

Also starring Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, the film is being produced by YNot Studios.

The makers are aiming for a summer release.