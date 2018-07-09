WHAT! Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Got Engaged? Deets Inside

Canadian singer, actor and songwriter Justin Bieber and television personality Hailey Baldwin have got engaged in Bahamas, according to US media reports.

It Is time to ship for “Jailey” and not “Jelena”

To all the girls out there who are heartbroken, the world can sympathise with you.

The “Baby” hitmaker proposed to Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas on July 7, reports TMZ.

Citing two eyewitness accounts, TMZ said everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Bieber’s security told everyone to put their phones away because something special was about to happen. Then Bieber proposed in front of everyone.

Another source told TMZ that the couple got engaged that night.

Bieber and Baldwin have been seeing each other again for a month now. They are no strangers to each other as they had been dating once earlier and came back together after Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up.

While no word has come about the engagement from Bieber or his lady love directly, the former’s parents seemed to be excited about something new.

His father Jeremy posted a photograph of the young music star and wrote: “Justin Bieber, proud is an understatement. Excited for the next chapter!”

Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette tweeted: “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”