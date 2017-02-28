Priyanka interviews Jennifer Aniston at Oscars 2017 backstage

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra seemed to have some fun while interviewing Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston along with model Chrissy Teigen at the backstage of the 89th Academy Awards.

Priyanka took to Twitter to share a video, in which she, along with Teigen and “Live With Kelly” host Kelly Ripa, is seen having a funny conversation backstage of the event on February 26 night. They talk about hall pass, something of a tradition in the US where a husband or a wife allows the partner to go bachelor/spinster for a few days.

As they are seen having a conversation, they bring in Aniston and ask her about her hall pass.

Priyanka captioned the video: “This was too much fun. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Aniston. Backstage shenanigans.”

In the video, Priyanka is seen sporting the body-hugging gown by designer label “Ralph & Russo”. The gown was done with geometric details with a structured bodice. She paired her gown with towering ivory heels, and accessorised the look with the bare minimum, drawing complete focus to the dress.

Aniston too looked ravishing in a black sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neck line.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Dwayne Bravo and Zac Efron in “Baywatch” film.