This Is When Keanu Reeves Starrer Destination Wedding Is Releasing In India!

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder-starrer “Destination Wedding” will release in India on September 7.

Written and directed by Victor Levin, the film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement to IANS.

The movie showcases both the actors as socially awkward guests who develop an unlikely romance at a destination wedding in California’s wine country.

“Destination Wedding” reunites Reeves and Ryder — who first worked together in Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” in 1992.

In an interview to vanityfair.com, Reeves said he had a “best time working with Winona again”.

He said: “She’s such a great actress. We had fun together making ‘Destination Wedding’ — too much fun. We play characters that are opposites of the same coin. I’m more of a pessimist, and she’s more of an optimist, which causes lots of fighting between the two of us.

“I haven’t done a lot of romantic comedies, and I really loved the humour of the script and I loved all the dramatic experiences the characters go through.”

