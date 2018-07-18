Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Is Sewn Up For A Stage Musical Adaptation

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” is set to be the latest film to be adapted for a new stage musical.

Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel starred as best friends preparing to spend their first summer apart in the 2005 movie and its sequel, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”, in 2008.

Scott Delman will produce the project for Blue Spruce Productions after obtaining the live theatrical rights. Casting details and an expected launch date are yet to be announced, reports variety.com.

The films were originally based on author Ann Brashares’ young adult series of the same name.

The news of the stage show emerges as rumours of a third movie continue to rumble. In April, Bledel said all four actresses are keen to reunite onscreen, saying: “We just pitched the third movie. I hope it comes together”.