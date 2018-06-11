Ryan Gosling Jokes His Daughters Won’t Let Him Watch TV

Actor Ryan Gosling has joked that his young daughters wouldn’t let him watch anything on TV except the cartoon “Daniel Tigers Neighborhood“.

The 37-year-old appeared on “Game Night” edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“, where he opened up about his home life with his two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada Lee, with actress Eva Mendes, reports etonline.com.

Kimmel asked Gosling if he had been watching the NBA Finals, to which the actor jokingly replied: “Well, I knew I was going to be on the show so I was excited to watch the games.”

“But I have a two-year-old and a three-and-half-year-old, so, let’s be honest, I’m not watching anything that doesn’t have a talking tiger in it.”