Actor Robert Dix, best known for his role in the 1956 film Forbidden Planet, died of respiratory failure at a hospital here. He was 83.

The son of late actor Richard Dix passed away on Monday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Robert Dix Dead: Forbidden Planet Actor Dies At 83
Robert Dix Dead: Forbidden Planet Actor Dies At 83

Apart from “Forbidden Planet“, Robert had appeared in many horror movies and police TV shows.

Some of his films include “Frankenstein’s Daughter“, “Deadwood 76“, “Blood of Dracula’s Castle” and “Five Bloody Graves“.

He is survived by his wife Lynette, children Jana and Robert, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at Russellville-Dragoon Cemetery in Arizona on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here