Rapper & Singer Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Rapper and singer Cardi B gave birth to a girl at a hospital here.

The proud mother announced the news by posting a picture from a nude pregnancy shoot on Instagram, reports TMZ. The baby was born on Tuesday.

The “Bodak Yellow” artiste has named her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, taking her father Offset’s first and last name. Rapper Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, while Cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar.

Cardi B, 25, first confirmed the news of her pregnancy in April during a performance on “Saturday Night Live”. She revealed her growing baby bump while she was on stage in a form-fitting white dress.

Since then, the outspoken rapper has openly shared her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in September 2017 though he publicly got down on one knee a month later. The low-key nuptials had taken place in the couple’s bedroom in Atlanta.

Offset, 26, also has three children – two sons and a daughter – from previous relationships.