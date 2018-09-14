Pop Singer Oritse Williams Charged Of Raping A 20-Year-Old Waitress

Former JLS band member Oritse Williams has been charged with raping a fan in a hotel room.

The London-born pop singer, 31, allegedly sexually assaulted the 20-year-old waitress after performing at a gig in Wolverhampton, reports mirror.co.uk.

He was arrested on December 2, 2016, and subsequently bailed twice. His friend, Jamien Nagadhana, has also been charged with sexual assault over the same alleged attack in December 2016

On Thursday night West Midlands Police said: “Police have charged two men with sexual offences following an allegation of rape at a Wolverhampton hotel in December 2016.

“Oritse Williams, aged 31, from Croydon, London, has been charged with rape. Jamien Nagadhana, aged 31, from Hounslow, London, has been charged with assault by penetration.”

Both men are due to appear at Walsall and Aldridge Magistrates Court on October 11.

Following his initial arrest, his management issued a statement in which he denied any wrongdoing.

They told mirror.co.uk: “Oritse denies the allegations against him. The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further.”

He is yet to comment on the charge.

Following the pop star’s performance at a club to promote an album, the woman and a friend reportedly went back to his hotel where the alleged assault took place.

“She and her friend are massive JLS and Oritse fans,” a source said.

“They agreed to go back to his hotel with him and a friend he was with.”

After the band broke up in 2013, Williams started his own entertainment company and released his first solo track in June 2015.