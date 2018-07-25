Natasha Rothwell To Star In Wonder Woman’s Sequel

“Insecure” actress Natasha Rothwell has bagged a role in the sequel of Patty Jenkins directorial “Wonder Woman“.

Rothwell will share the screen space with actors Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The makers have not yet revealed anything about the film’s plot, but it is known that the pic, which is currently in production, is set in the 1980s and will see Diana (Gadot) facing off against a new villain, Cheetah, played by Wiig.

Rothwell, who also serves as a writer on Issa Rae’s HBO series “Insecure” and has previously written for the show “Saturday Night Live“, was recently seen in Fox 2000’s “Love, Simon”.