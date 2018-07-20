Rumours of Singer, actress Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth splitting have been doing the rounds since the former has removed all her Instagram posts. Liam however recently took to Instagram to break his silence and he’s shut down all the rumours gracefully!

Hemsworth shared an Instagram Story of the pair dancing together in the car, proving reports that claimed the duo have broken up were fake. In the video, he even playfully pretended that something was wrong with the car, suddenly letting out a scream before hitting the brakes. But scaring Cyrus seems to have become his MO and looks like it worked again this time!

“I’m gonna beat the…” Miley reacts to the action in the video, to which Hemsworth laughed and stated he’s “number one.”

Recently, Ok! Magazine had shared reports that stated the duo has split and called off their wedding due to disagreement on whether to have children!

“He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind… He is left heartbroken. Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it… They haven’t been getting along in recent months,” a source said to the magazine.

Cyrus “didn’t really want to get married,” said the insider adding, “It’s something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. (His) family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.”