Keeping Up With Kardashian Feud: Kim & Kourtney Now Fight On Twitter

Reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took their feud to Twitter as their reality show fight aired on television.

“I can’t handle this anymore. I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with this stick up her a** like she f**king runs this s**t because she does not. She is the least exciting to look at, so she can be out. She doesn’t do s**t,” Kim tweeted.

And as the show aired on TV on Sunday, the pair showed that they have not put the drama behind them, even though it was filmed months ago, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kourtney, 39, wrote: “Watching this fight actually gives me chills. We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.”

Kim, who has three children North, Saint and six-month-old Chicago, took this as a personal insult and replied: “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourtney then tried to calm Kim down by explaining that she just wanted to spend more time with her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign rather than working.

She wrote: “And I do. But I was not wanting more work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has a different meaning to each of us. You are an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.”

However, she finished by explaining that her relationship with her sister had changed for good after the intense fight.

She tweeted: “We’re ride or die. But I don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it.”

Speaking on the show, Kourtney insisted she would no longer spend time with people who upset her, including her siblings.