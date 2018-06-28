J Balvin Is Proud To Be The Most Heard Artiste On Spotify

Multiple Latin Grammy winner J Balvin says he is proud to be the most heard artiste in the world on the digital music service Spotify. He sees this achievement as a proof that Latinos have the power to connect with an audience on a global level.

Based on worldwide support for his latest album “Vibras” and his status as a highly in-demand collaborator, the Colombian singer has now reached the number one global position on Spotify.

His total of 48 million monthly listeners is said to be the highest total for a Latin music artiste.

“Thank you. I’m so grateful and proud to be the most heard artiste in the world on Spotify. It’s bigger than J Balvin, it’s the movement and it’s in Spanish. We are proving that Latinos have the power to connect with an audience on a global level without having to leave our identity behind,” Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, popular as J Balvin, said in a statement.

“This is an achievement for the entire Latino community,” he added.

“Vibras” had released in May.

“J Balvin is demonstrating, in record time, that music in Spanish has no borders. The trend of consumption of his music, not only in streaming platforms, but also nightclubs, radio, etc. continues to grow exponentially – penetrating all social backgrounds worldwide,” said Jesus Lopez, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula.