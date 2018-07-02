Incredibles 2 Box Office Update: Despite The Sanju Storm, It Continues To Earn!

Incredibles 2 has maintained its steady pace at the India Box Office. The Hollywood animated venture which was high on the buzzword has managed to hold its ground despite facing tough competition from Bollywood’s latest film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Released on June 22, the film opened very well for a Hollywood film and earned as much as 3.85 crores. Incredibles 2 was released on around 1,000 screens across the country.

The sequel picks up right after 2004 original, with Craig T. Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone. The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting balance having a normal life with their superhero powers. The Disney. Pixar’s project is slated to released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Now the movie has crossed the 30 crore mark successfully and it a hit at the box office. Actress Kajol had lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2.

“Incredibles 2 brings us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun,” Kajol said in a statement to IANS.

“I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way,” added Kajol.

On getting Kajol on board, Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said: “The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney. Pixar has always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large.”