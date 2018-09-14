Henry Cavill responds to reports of his Superman exit

As reports of his exit from DC Extended Universe as Superman were circulating on social media, actor Henry Cavill responded to it and found it ‘exciting’.

Cavill on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a funny video in which he can be seen wearing a “Krypton Lifting Team” tee shirt, who is staring at the camera with a stony expression as a Superman figurine enters and disappears from the frame.

He captioned the video as “Today was exciting, Superman”.

According to hollywooodreporter.com, Cavill, who portrayed the superhero in films Man of Steel, Superman V Batman and Justice League, is parting ways with DC Universe after contract negotiations broke down for a Man of Steel cameo in Shazam.

Following the rumours, a representative from Warner Bros. said: “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”