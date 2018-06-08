George Clooney: “Proud Of The Changes I’m Seeing In This Industry”

Actor George Clooney, who made his acting debut on television in 1978 and is a recipient of three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, says he is proud of the changes he is seeing in Hollywood.

The actor was honoured with the American Film Institute’s AFI Life Achievement Award on June 8, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

During his acceptance speech he said: “I love being a part of this industry. I’m very proud of the changes I’m seeing in this industry. They’re much overdue.”

He also thanked his parents, who were present, calling them “two of the most ethical people I know. Their example was always due north”.

Clooney, 57, also spoke warmly of his wife Amal.

“I thought you couldn’t have it all. I thought if you had a successful career you couldn’t have one great love and then I met Amal.”

He also thanked everyone who took the time to toast (and roast) him throughout the evening.

Former US President Barack Obama appeared by videotape to support Clooney and said: “He does the whole grey hair thing better than me. He is a good man, a good friend, a good citizen and an outstanding maker of film.”