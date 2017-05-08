After Batman V Superman, Gal Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action adventure Wonder Woman. One of the world’s greatest and most powerful Super Heroes, Wonder Woman is a fierce Amazon warrior with incredible strength, grace and wisdom, who is unparalleled in hand-to-hand combat.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the superhero film is directed by Patty Jenkins. Joining Jenkins behind the camera are director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto, Oscar-winning editor Martin Walsh and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming. The music is by composer Rupert Gregson-Williams.

The film’s final trailer has been released by the makers and it looks crazy!

Talking about her fascination with the character of Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins says, “Growing up, My friends and I were obsessed with being Wonder Woman on the playground. I first became aware of the character when I was in elementary school and watched the 1970s television show Wonder Woman, starring Lynda Carter. Wonder Woman was just the coolest, most beautiful and most exciting female character I had ever seen. Hence when I was making this film, I have tried not to only focus on the fact that it’s a female character and but also ensure we make Wonder Woman a great Super Hero movie.”

Check out the trailer right here:

Joining Gadot in the international cast are Chris Pine (the Star Trek films), Robin Wright (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Netflix’s House of Cards), Danny Huston (Clash of the Titans, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), David Thewlis (the Harry Potter films, The Theory of Everything), Connie Nielsen (Fox’s The Following, Gladiator) and Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In).

Delving into the plot – Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, raised on a sheltered island paradise and trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

The fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe is all set to release in India on June 2, 2017 by Warner Bros. Pictures.