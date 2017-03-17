First Look Poster: Hollywood Film ‘The Black Prince’

The first look poster of the historic film, a biopic on the poignant life story of the last King of Punjab – Maharajah Duleep Singh – also known as The Black Prince, has created a wave of excitement, as it promises a spectacular storyline into the life and legacy of the Maharajah in exile in the UK.

Produced by Brillstein Entertainment (Academy Award winning film 12 Years A Slave), The Black Prince, a period drama written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Kavi Raz and filmed widely across the UK and India, carefully captures the tragic, yet fascinating true story and legacy of Maharajah Duleep Singh, providing a visual narrative of one of India’s most noble kings, and his fragile relationship with, Queen Victoria, who was Godmother to his children.

Acclaimed singer-poet Satinder Sartaaj marks his acting debut in The Black Prince, essaying the character of Maharajah Duleep Singh. He is joined by an esteemed cast of acting stalwarts including Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) as Dr. Login, the foster parent for the Maharajah, English stage, screen actress Amanda Root (The Iron Lady), who portrays the bold role of Queen Victoria; and veteran actress Shabana Azmi (City of Joy) as Rani Jindan, the exiled King’s mother. The film also features Keith Duffy, David Essex OBE, Canadian actor Rup Magon in supporting roles.

The Black Prince releases worldwide in cinemas on 19th May 2017.