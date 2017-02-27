Emma Stone bags her first Oscar for Best Actress

Glittering in a golden gown, Emma Stone won the Best Actress for her role in the musical La La Land at the annual Academy Awards, making it her first Oscar win. She was up against fine actresses like Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert and Ruth Negga.

Thanking them, she said on Sunday: “You were so extraordinary. I look up to you all.”

Lifting up the golden statuette, Stone, who stars as an aspiring actress in the film, said that it is a “beautiful symbol” to continue on her journey of doing good work.

She even thanked her co-star Ryan Gosling for their “incredible journey”.