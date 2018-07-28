“Demi Lovato Could Have Died Due To Drug Overdose,” Sources

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato’s drug overdose was “severe” and she could have died.

TMZ reported that the 911 call did not come a minute too soon, because Lovato was in dire straits.

“She could have died,” TMZ quoted a source with firsthand knowledge as saying.

She was unconscious when she was discovered at around 11.30 a.m. on July 24 and the 911 call was placed.

Lovato received Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses at her home, to counter the effects of opioids.

Lovato and those who were at the house refused to disclose the drug or drugs that caused her to overdose.

The person at Lovato’s home asked the dispatcher if the emergency 911 vehicles could come without sirens. However, the dispatcher informed the caller the sirens would stay on.

Lovato remains hospitalised. Those around her want her to enter a rehab facility when she is released, but ultimately the decision is hers.