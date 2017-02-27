Damien Chazelle named youngest Best Director Oscar winner

Damien Chazelle, 32, has become the youngest winner of the Best Director honour at the Academy Awards. He bagged the trophy for helming the hit musical La La Land at the 89th edition of the awards.

Chazelle, who was also nominated this year for Best Original Screenplay for the film but lost to “Manchester by the Sea“, thanked his fellow nominees like Denis Villeneuve, Barry Jenkins and Mel Gibson.

After thanking his family and crew, he mentioned his love Olivia in his acceptance speech saying, “I feel lucky enough to fall in love while making it (the film).”

The film, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is about an aspiring actress Mia and jazz pianist Sebastian who struggle to realise their dreams in Los Angeles.