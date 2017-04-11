Nominations list of 2017 Billboard Music Awards has been announced this morning. ‘The Chainsmokers’ lead the Sony Music pack with 22 nods and tie with Drake for the most nominations overall. Among those, The Chainsmokers will vie for Top Artist as well as Top Duo/Group and Top 100 Artist.

Beyoncé earned 8 nominations including Top Artist, Top Female and Top Billboard 200.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Justin Timberlake with four nods; Future, Kenny Chesney, Kirk Franklin, Sia and Travis Greene with three; and Adele, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Calvin Harris, Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho and Nicky Jam with two.

Other nominees include A Tribe Called Quest, Carlos Vives, Casting Crowns, Chris Young, CNCO, DJ Khaled, Dixie Chicks, Enrique Iglesias, Kygo, Maluma, Shakira, TROLLS Soundtrack, Zach Williams and ZAYN.

WizKid, Daft Punk, P!nk, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, MØ, Maluma, Shakira and Wisin also received Special Recognition for being featured in nominated tracks.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on Sunday, May 21 on ABC. Here are the Nominees:

Top Artist: Adele, Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers

Top New Artist: Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity: The Chainsmokers

Top Male Artist: Future

Top Female Artist: Adele, Beyoncé, Sia

Top Duo/Group: The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Beyoncé

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Song Sales Artist: The Chainsmokers, Justin Timberlake

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Streaming Songs Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Touring Artist: Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Top R&B Tour: Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist: Future

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris

Top Billboard 200 Album: Beyoncé, Lemonade

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Trolls

Top R&B Album: Beyoncé, Lemonade

Top Rap Album: DJ Khaled, Major Key, A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Dance/Electronic Album: The Chainsmokers, Bouquet, The Chainsmokers, Collage, Kygo, Cloud Nine

Top Hot 100 Song: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”, Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Selling Song: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”, Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Radio Song: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”, Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”, Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio): The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Top Streaming Song (Video): The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Top Collaboration: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”, Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Top Country Song: Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Top Country Collaboration: Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”, Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Latin Song: Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”, Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”, Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”, Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”, Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Top Christian Song: Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song: Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”, Travis Greene, “Made A Way”