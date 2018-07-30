Has Eros International Got SS Rajamouli On Board In Their Joint Venture With KV Vijayendra Prasad?

Eros International entered into a joint venture with legendary writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad who is known for iconic films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Eega (Makkhi), Magadheera, Vikramarkudu (Rowdy Rathore), and Sye to name a few. The writer has 3 films set for release in the Regional and Hindi film industry following which he will be exclusively writing the scripts for Eros International.

Prasad already has 8 to 10 scripts already in place for the production house and will be writing a lot more. Besides scripting, he will also act as a mentor for directors and help them in several aspects of film-making. Eros International and Vijayendra Prasad will be crossing the language barrier and make films in several languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu to name a few. While details of other directors who will be working with these two entities have been kept under wraps, Sukumar and Sriman have officially come on board.

Sources reveal that out of the 10 scripts, Vijayendra Prasad has written two scripts for his son, SS Rajamouli one of them being a period drama and the other one being a modern-day thriller. While Rajamouli is currently busy with the work on his next film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead, sources confirm that he would soon take a call on the upcoming directorial ventures and collaborate with Eros for the first time. “As SS Rajamouli has become a brand for the Hindi film audience, his film with Eros would be a bilingual project, however it is too early to get into the details of the film,” concluded the source.

The film in question is expected to go on floors by end of 2019, only after the release of Rajamouli’s next film with the two Telugu superstars. While there is no official confirmation on this yet, this is indeed one collaboration that is keenly awaited.