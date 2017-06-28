Actor-filmmaker Dhanush left for Belgium earlier this week for a month-long schedule of his upcoming Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, a source said.

“Post the audio launch of ‘VIP 2‘ on Sunday, Dhanush flew to Belgium to join the sets of his Hollywood film. He is expected to shoot there till the first week of August and then return home,” a source close to the star told IANS.

The film is based on the novel “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir“, who got trapped in an IKEA wardrobe, by Romain Puertolas.

Trending :

On being part of the project, Dhanush had said in a statement: “So happy to be a part of this film with collaborators from 3 continents, looking forward to an extraordinary journey ahead.”

Directed by Ken Scott, the film has music by Nicolas Errera, and Amit Trivedi has composed two Hindi songs for the film.

The makers shot the first schedule of the film in Mumbai in May. The film also stars Uma Thurman.

On the work front, Dhanush will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Kajol in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 titled Lalkar in Hindi. The actress was all praise for Dhanush and thanked him and the film’s director Soundarya for breaking her language barrier in the movie.

“I thank them as they broke this myth which was in my head that I can’t speak in another language and I can’t act in another language. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 has been one of the most professional experience and the credit goes to Dhanush and Soundarya,” Kajol told the media at the trailer and music launch of the film here on Sunday.