Opportunity at Koimoi.com for Content Writer – News Coverage of South Indian Film Industry

About Us:

If you have a passion for Movies and love hanging around the glamour industry, this is the place to be. Koimoi.com is an “Entertainment” Portal devoted to providing authentic News related to films and celebrities, box-office reports and film reviews. We are one of the fastest growing Entertainment sites of India.

And yeah we are all about “Entertainment, Entertainment and Entertainment”.

What’s the opportunity?

* Position: Content Writer: News Coverage of South Indian Film Industry

* Reporting to: Editor, Koimoi.com

* Based in: Mumbai

Job Description:

We are looking for individuals who eat, sleep and live Entertainment; Creative people who are updated with everything related to South Indian Film Industry (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannad). The writer will have to cover all important Trade as well as Gossip News.

The primary responsibility would be:

* Writing news/articles for Koimoi

* Coming up with creative ideas for Special Entertainment Columns

Age & Experience:

Young and fresh graduates, who are looking for an opportunity to grow. Previous job experience will be beneficial!

Working in line with: The Editorial Team of Koimoi

Next step:

If this opportunity interests you, then simply attach a writing sample on “Top 10 Trailers of 2016 – Tamil” – A small article describing the 10 best trailers (according to you) and send it with your CV to hr@koimoi.com.

Salaries and ESOP’s:

Koimoi likes to meet candidates and then offer them compensation based on their experience and passion.

Your resume can be sent to hr@koimoi.com who will then connect with you about the next step!