scorecardresearch
Subscribe to Koimoi For breaking news, reviews and much more.
Not Now Allow

3 Idiots

By
Koimoi.com Team
-
3 idiots Plot
3 Idiots
Actor: , , ,
Actress:


Release Date:

Movie Name – 3 Idiots

Genre/s – Comedy / Drama / Romance

Director – Rajkumar Hirani

Writers – Vidhu Vinod Chopra (Screenplay Associate), Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi (Story, screenplay and dialogue)

Cast – Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh

Soundtrack – The music for the film is composed by Shantanu Moitra. The lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire which won him the IIFA Award for Best Lyricist (2010). He also won the 57th National Film Award for Best Lyrics – ‘Behti hawa sa tha wo’.

Plot – After faking a stroke abroad an Air India plane, Farhan Qureshi (R. Madhavan) and after excusing himself from his wife – trouser less – Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) go on a journey to to re-unite with their fellow collegian, Rancho – Ranchoddas  Shamaldas Chanchad (Aamir Khan). Enroute, they encounter another student, Chatur Ramalingam, now a successful businessman abroad, who reminds them of a bet they had undertaken 10 years ago. The trio, while recollecting hilarious antics, including their run-ins with the Dean of Delhi’s Imperial College of Engineering, Viru Sahastrabudhe, race to locate Rancho. However when they reach Shimla they realize that Rancho was the destitute servant boy “Chhote” of the real Ranchoddas who himself disliked studies and hence the family has “Chhote” studying and qualifying for a degree, which was then pocketed by the real Ranchoddas. They are informed that he is now a school teacher in Ladakh. The 2 friends then proceed towards Ladakh, but not before taking along Pia (Kareena Kapoor) from her wedding mandap. Finally they re-unite with their friend and Rancho and Pia re-kindle their love. Chatur, mocks Rancho for having lost the bet. Racho then reveals his name to his friends, which is Phunsukh Wangdu, the famous scientist and Chatur’s prospective business associate! Chatur then accepts defeat and pleads with Phunsukh to establish business relations for which he had originally come.

About the film 3 Idiots is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s ‘Five Point Someone. The film was shot in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ladakh, Chail and Shimla. Upon release, the film broke all opening box office records in India. It was the highest-grossing film in its opening weekend in India and has the highest opening day collections for a Bollywood film. It also has the record for highest net collections in the first week for a Bollywood film. The inventions used in the film are real invention by common people in India’s backyards. The credits for the innovations goes to  Remya Jose, a student from Kerala, who created the exercise-bicycle-cum-washing-machine, Mohammad Idris, a barber from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, who invented a bicycle-powered horse clipper, and Jahangir Painter, a painter from Maharashtra, who made the scooter-powered flour mill. 3 Idiots is scheduled to be remade as Nanban in Tamil and 3 Rascals in Telugu. 3 Idiots is the second highest-grossing Indian film in overseas markets after My Name is Khan. 3 Idiots won a majority of awards in 2010 in Filmfare, Star Screen, IIFA and also the National Film Awards.


3 idiots Review
Coming Soon!!!
3 idiots News - Latest & Most Visited
PHOTOS! Aamir Khan’s Chameleon-Like
Is PK Really Better Than 3 idiots? –
Leh Engineer Sonam Wangchuk Who Inspired &
3 Idiots Sequel Definitely In Pipeline!
‘3 Idiots’ Sequel Is On The Ca
Director Rajkumar Hirani Injured In A Bike
11 ATBB – ‘ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTE
The Significant Comical And Negative Deans
After 3 Idiots, Aamir & Rajkumar Hira
Box Office Tournament : Dhoom 3 Leads, Jai
How Will Dollar-Rupee Face-Off Affect Boll
Bollywood On Its Way To Create A 200 Crore
Immortal Bollywood Stories : Why Some Film
Bollywood Goes To Japan
After Ek Tha Tiger, Now Don 2, 3 Idiots An
ZNMD, Delhi Belly, Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiot
“One Can’t Compare Kai Po Che!
What Matters in Bollywood’s Box Office G
Salman Khan With Ek Tha Tiger All Set To S
Bollywood’s Top 10 Friendship Movies
Top 20 Bollywood Movies of All Times
Sonakshi Sinha Challenges Kareena Kapoor &
Rowdy Rathore Enters The Rs. 100 Cr Hall O
Sharman Joshi: The Director Wasn’t C
Meet Directors Anurag Kashyap, Sujoy Ghosh
Vinod Chopra Films – A Retrospective Of
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Follow Amitabh
The Comeback Of Bollywood Action Films
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan: B
10 Reasons Why Shah Rukh Khan Is The King
Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan: Bollyw
Will Katrina Kaif Dethrone Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Versus Katrina Kaif
Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One Overtake Sa
3 Idiots, Dabangg, Bodyguard: Record Break
Katrina Kaif – Hrithik, Aamir Khan – K
Salman Khan, Aamir & Imran: Wearing T
Rajkumar Hirani Is Ready With His Next Mun
Sharman Joshi’s Ferrari Ki Sawari Goes O
Aamir Khan Gets A New Trainer For Dhoom 3
Will Aamir Khan Make It To The 2011 TIME 1
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman K
Wishing Sharman Joshi A Happy Birthday!
Aamir Khan’s Next With Rajkumar Hirani!
Shah Rukh Khan’s Item Number, No Porn Pr
Omi Vaidya, Shazahn Padamasee Spill The Be
Aamir Khan Cancels Anniversary Trip For Dh
Aamir Khan Is Entertainment Business Leade
Lessons From The Failure Of ‘Guzaarish
Aamir Khan’s Golden Run
Madhavan Calls On KFC To Stop Chicken Abus
Salman Khan Is Back On Twitter!
Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor’s Getaw
Why Rajnikant Won’t Promote ‘E
57th National Awards Complete List
Amitabh Bachchan, ‘3 Idiots’ W
Is ‘Dabangg’ Going The ‘
Aamir Khan, Sharman, Madhavan At ‘3
Aamir Khan Visits ‘3 Idiots’ S
Salman Khan All Praise For Aamir Khan̵
Aamir Khan’s To-Do List: Peepli Live
‘3 Idiots’ Creates History On
“I’m Working On Munnabhai Sequ
Star Wars: Aamir Tops Power List Over Shah
‘Films Similar To Munna Bhai Chale A
Uday Chopra Learns An Idiot’s Lesson
3 Idiots, Paa and Dev D: The IIFA 2010 Nom
Shah Rukh Khan & Cricket
10 Questions With Dia Mirza
Sharman Signs Up With Airtel, Nokia
Omi On Life After ‘3 Idiots’
Fourth Idiot Now On The Idiot Box
‘MNIK’ Versus ‘3 Idiots&
Aamir-Back To The Bench Press
“I find it really annoying when I am ask
“I just want to see the audience reactio

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Don't miss

Reviews

© Contests2win.com India Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved