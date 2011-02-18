3 idiots Plot

Movie Name – 3 Idiots

Genre/s – Comedy / Drama / Romance

Director – Rajkumar Hirani

Writers – Vidhu Vinod Chopra (Screenplay Associate), Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi (Story, screenplay and dialogue)

Cast – Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh

Soundtrack – The music for the film is composed by Shantanu Moitra. The lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire which won him the IIFA Award for Best Lyricist (2010). He also won the 57th National Film Award for Best Lyrics – ‘Behti hawa sa tha wo’.

Plot – After faking a stroke abroad an Air India plane, Farhan Qureshi (R. Madhavan) and after excusing himself from his wife – trouser less – Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) go on a journey to to re-unite with their fellow collegian, Rancho – Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad (Aamir Khan). Enroute, they encounter another student, Chatur Ramalingam, now a successful businessman abroad, who reminds them of a bet they had undertaken 10 years ago. The trio, while recollecting hilarious antics, including their run-ins with the Dean of Delhi’s Imperial College of Engineering, Viru Sahastrabudhe, race to locate Rancho. However when they reach Shimla they realize that Rancho was the destitute servant boy “Chhote” of the real Ranchoddas who himself disliked studies and hence the family has “Chhote” studying and qualifying for a degree, which was then pocketed by the real Ranchoddas. They are informed that he is now a school teacher in Ladakh. The 2 friends then proceed towards Ladakh, but not before taking along Pia (Kareena Kapoor) from her wedding mandap. Finally they re-unite with their friend and Rancho and Pia re-kindle their love. Chatur, mocks Rancho for having lost the bet. Racho then reveals his name to his friends, which is Phunsukh Wangdu, the famous scientist and Chatur’s prospective business associate! Chatur then accepts defeat and pleads with Phunsukh to establish business relations for which he had originally come.

About the film – 3 Idiots is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s ‘Five Point Someone. The film was shot in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ladakh, Chail and Shimla. Upon release, the film broke all opening box office records in India. It was the highest-grossing film in its opening weekend in India and has the highest opening day collections for a Bollywood film. It also has the record for highest net collections in the first week for a Bollywood film. The inventions used in the film are real invention by common people in India’s backyards. The credits for the innovations goes to Remya Jose, a student from Kerala, who created the exercise-bicycle-cum-washing-machine, Mohammad Idris, a barber from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, who invented a bicycle-powered horse clipper, and Jahangir Painter, a painter from Maharashtra, who made the scooter-powered flour mill. 3 Idiots is scheduled to be remade as Nanban in Tamil and 3 Rascals in Telugu. 3 Idiots is the second highest-grossing Indian film in overseas markets after My Name is Khan. 3 Idiots won a majority of awards in 2010 in Filmfare, Star Screen, IIFA and also the National Film Awards.