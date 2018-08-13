This Is What Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Had Adviced Schwarzenegger Years Ago!

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill once advised Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to lose his accent and last name.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out,” Hamill tweeted on Saturday, reports eonline.com.

“I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles and to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite and became one of the biggest stars ever.”

Still, Schwarzenegger didn’t seem to have any hard feelings towards Hamill for his recommendation.

“Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then. I just happen to be a rule-breaker,” said Schwarzenegger.