Demi Lovato’s alleged drug dealer named Brandon Johnson will not face police investigation after the singer suffered a suspected overdose in July.

A source close to law enforcement told tmz.com that Johnson will not be questioned by police as an overdose is believed to be a medical emergency.

No legal investigation against Demi Lovato's drug dealer
Singer Demi Lovato’s Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Legal Action!

Earlier Johnson said that the Sorry not sorry singer had texted him at 4 a.m., asking him to come over which he took as a request to bring narcotics leading to his claims they then smoked – also known as freebasing – drugs together.

Johnson was arrested in March, after he was discovered with narcotic substances, $10,000 worth of cash and guns, and later arrested in June for possession of cocaine, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here