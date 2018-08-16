Cardi B’s Feet Are Shrinking & Here’s What She Has To Say About It

Rapper Cardi B thinks her feet have shrunk since she gave birth to her daughter Kulture four weeks ago.

Taking to her Twitter account, Cardi said: “This might sound crazy but I feel like my feet are getting smaller. I already have small a** feet. I can’t never change, find designer shoes my size and I got to do kid size in sneakers. They never have s**t. Because know I am like a size three.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper was forced to pull out of joining singer Bruno Mars on his ’24K Magic’ tour last month because she did not think she would be fit enough to get back on stage and she did not like the thought of leaving her baby with other people while she performed, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, Cardi is adamant that she is still working on stuff behind the scenes and has promised fans that she will be back bigger and better than ever in the near future.