Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps right now. It is a great way to discover and meet new people online. With funky bios and interesting pictures, it doesn’t take long to find the perfect match.


Of course, there are some who are a little pickier when it comes to their ‘perfect match’.

To help you out, we have scoured the vast Tinder universe and put together a few profiles that are sure to get your attention.

Go ahead and scroll through. Who knows? You may even recognise some of them!

Is Aakash the womanizer you want? if you don’t want to be the dooja, beware of him!

Aamir khan
Aamir Khan

Akhri Pasta believes in being horny and hunky! He’s a good man and a bad boy!

Chunky pandey
Chunky Pandey

Mr Flying Jatt’s identity may be unknown but his intentions are very clear!

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff

Ruff and Tuff Geeta doesn’t believe in flings! If you like her then you need to put a ring on it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Rani is totally a drama queen. Are you ready to dine and ‘whine’ with her?

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

The graceful and mature Saba prefers it rich when it comes to your vocabulary skills!

Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Seenu loves to break hearts and beds too!! He’s no work and all play!

varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan

Shyra is the reason behind global warming! You don’t want to let this hotty shawty go!!

Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor

