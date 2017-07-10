Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps right now. It is a great way to discover and meet new people online. With funky bios and interesting pictures, it doesn’t take long to find the perfect match.

Of course, there are some who are a little pickier when it comes to their ‘perfect match’.

To help you out, we have scoured the vast Tinder universe and put together a few profiles that are sure to get your attention.

Go ahead and scroll through. Who knows? You may even recognise some of them!

Is Aakash the womanizer you want? if you don’t want to be the dooja, beware of him!

Akhri Pasta believes in being horny and hunky! He’s a good man and a bad boy!

Mr Flying Jatt’s identity may be unknown but his intentions are very clear!

Ruff and Tuff Geeta doesn’t believe in flings! If you like her then you need to put a ring on it.

Rani is totally a drama queen. Are you ready to dine and ‘whine’ with her?

The graceful and mature Saba prefers it rich when it comes to your vocabulary skills!

Seenu loves to break hearts and beds too!! He’s no work and all play!

Shyra is the reason behind global warming! You don’t want to let this hotty shawty go!!

