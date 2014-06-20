Sub-Editor

Opportunity at Koimoi.com

Based in – Mumbai

Reporting to: Editor

What do you need to do? (Role and Responsibilities)

1. Writing, Rewriting, Editing and Proof-reading Text

2. Making sure that ‘house style’ is adhered to

3. Verifying information and story details

4. Ensuring that stories are in right length and making sure that the content is accurate and do not compromise legality

Who could you be? (Experience, Knowledge & Background)

1. Mass Communication or English honours graduates with 1-3 years of Work experience, preferably in Bollywood Media Business.

2. Needs excellent oral and written communication skills

3. Needs excellent standard of grammar and spelling

4. Needs an understanding of the law relating to publishing and journalism

Remuneration:

Please note that we do not want people to join us just for a better salary. Instead, we want people to join us for the love of what we do and the opportunity to shine professionally!

Growth and Prospects

This is an ideal opportunity for someone who wants to be a part of the fast growing online Bollywood digital industry in India and play a hands-on role in scaling up a successful business to a very large scale. The freedom to experiment, innovate and pioneer business ideas in the exploding Bollywood digital industry will be enormous.

Next Step:

If this role interests you, send your CVs at hr@koimoi.com