Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood flick xXx: Return Of Xander Cage continued to drop at the India box office.





This action flick raked in approx 2.25* crores yesterday and now stands with a cumulative collection of 20.60 crores.

Looking at the film’s performance, it seems difficult that it will even cross 25 crore mark in its opening week.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles.