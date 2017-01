After having a low opening week, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage continued to drop in its 2nd weekend at the box office.

This Hollywood action flick collected 6.60 crores in its 2nd weekend and now stands with a total of 30.60 crores.

The film will probably wrap up around 35 crores by the end of its 2nd week in India.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film stars Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles.