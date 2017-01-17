xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Shows Limited Growth On Its 1st Sunday At The Box Office

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone starrer xXx: Return Of Xander Cage witnessed limited growth on its 1st Sunday at the box office due to India-England cricket match. The movie’s opening weekend business in India came to around 15.85 crores, which cannot be termed great.

Despite carrying a great pre-release buzz, thanks to being Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut, a huge promotional activity being carried all throughout the filming stage, this action flick couldn’t cater much audience to theatre.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles.