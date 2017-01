Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage released yesterday evening across the country.

This action flick raked in around 1.75 crores in the Friday paid previews.

The film will show good growth, since it will have full-fledged release from today.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles.