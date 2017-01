Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood flick xXx: Return Of Xander Cage has failed to register good collections at the box office in India.

Despite great pre-release buzz, this action flick has just managed to collect 24 crores in its opening week.

Looking at the current scenario, the film might wrap around 30 crores by the end of its 2nd week.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles.