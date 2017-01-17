xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Falls On Its 1st Monday At The Box Office

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone starrer xXx: Return Of Xander Cage saw a huge drop on its 1st Monday at the Box Office.

This action flick raked in approx 2.50 crores yesterday and now stands with a total of 18.35 crores. Even its paid previews, which started at 6 pm on Friday, had churned out 2 crores, far better than the film’s 4th Day business.

Though the film has performed better than Bollywood release OK Jaanu, the collections are not up to the mark, since the buzz was quite high due to the debut Hollywood flick of Deepika Padukone.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles.