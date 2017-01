Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage performed fairly well on its 1st Saturday at the box office.

This action film grossed around 6.25 crores and now stands with the total collections of 8 crores including paid previews.

The film will show food growth today and might cross 15 crore mark by Sunday.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles.