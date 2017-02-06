Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has turned out be the first profitable film of 2017. Made on a tight budget of 50 crores including P and A, this revenge drama has collected 118.14 crores in 12 days at the box office.

The film has made a profit of 68.14 crores which takes its profit percentage to 136.28%.

Kaabil will cross the 130 crore mark by its 2nd week at the box office.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also features Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles.