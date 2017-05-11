After a hiatus of almost three years, Parineeti Chopra is back in Bollywood with her movie, Meri Pyaari Bindu. The romantic-comedy movie directed by Akshay Roy stars Ayushmann Khurrana opposite her. While we get to see a thinner Parineeti, who is oozing with confidence we wonder how her new film will perform at the box office.

The reason for this concern is not one but two. First, SS Rajamouli’s south magnum opus Baahubali 2, which has entered the Rs 1000-crore-club at the global box office will be entering its third week this Friday and secondly, Meri Pyaari Bindu is clashing with the third instalment of Ram Gopal Varma’s successful Sarkar franchise Sarkar 3, starring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Most of Parineeti Chopra’s films have clashed with some film or the other in the past barring her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Let’s have a look.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Despite clashing with other films, Parineeti’s movies have done good business at the box office. And this is not the first time her film is clashing with an Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Ishaqzaade clashed with Ram Gopal Varma’s Department starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Rana Daggubati. While the former collected Rs 45 crores and a National Award (Special Jury Award / Special Mention Feature Film), the latter struggled with 11.88 crores only.

But the scene is different when it comes to Sarkar. It has been a popular franchise from the beginning and since Sarkar 3 is coming 9 years after Sarkar Raj, the expectations and curiosity are very high. However, since the two films belong to different genres, one being a romantic comedy and the other a hardcore political crime thriller, it can be assumed that their target audiences are different. Here’s wishing good luck to both!