Varun Dhawan, after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is back to rule the box office with Judwaa 2. The former was released in March this year and was declared as a super hit at the box office. The question here is – Will Judwaa 2 be able to repeat the same magic?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a successful sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, opened to very good numbers and trended well at the box office. Varun Dhawan is the only actor off late who has achieved 100% success rate at the box office. With Judwaa 2, he would like to keep the record intact. Badrinath Ki Dulhania garnered 12.25 crores on its 1st day at the box office. With the strong buzz around Judwaa 2, trade pundits are aiming a higher day 1 and weekend.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania had collected 43.05 crores of the 1st weekend and 73.66 crores of 1st week. Judwaa 2 is coming at the time where Bollywood has seen many dull movies coming in. It may just work in the favour of Judwaa 2. The lifetime collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is 116.60 crores for which Judwaa 2 has to trend well for weeks to come. Next week we don’t have any major releases apart from Saif Ali Khan’s Chef, whose buzz is anyhow low.

Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman Khan, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa. Interestingly, Salman was also present on the wrap-up day of Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Judwaa.

Now, the team of Judwaa 2 will visit the original Judwaa superstar on Bigg Boss. The cast will be shooting with Salman on Friday, said the spokesperson of the film.

What do you guys think? Will Varun Dhawan be able to repeat the Badrinath Ki Dulhania magic at the box office with Judwaa 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.