S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in the month of April and still continues to rule the box office collections with its huge record breaking numbers. And now, we have Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight which releases this Friday.

Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen but there is one question in trade expert’s mind ‘Will Tubelight break Baahubali 2 Hindi’s record being 2017’s highest weekend grosser?’.

Let’s have a quick recap on the weekend business – a day wise break up – of Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Rana and Prabhas’ magnum opus released on a regular Friday collecting 41 crores, whereas on Saturday and Sunday the film earned 40.50 crores and 46.50 crores respectively.

Similarly, Tubelight also releases on a regular Friday but has a long extended weekend till Monday due to which the film is expected to collect more in its first weekend.

But considering this, it will be unfair to compare Tubelight and Baahubali 2 Hindi‘s Monday collections. As Baahubali 2‘s Monday collection had dropped due to it being a normal weekday.

The question remains: Will Tubelight make more than 128 crores business in its 1st 3 days to beat Baahubali 2 Hindi’s record? Will Tubelight stand as Highest Weekend Grosser of 2017?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s last release Sultan had released on the EID itself having a long weekend from Wednesday to Sunday. The film earned 36.54 crores on Wednesday, 37.32 crores on Thursday, 31.67 crores on Friday and 36.62 crores and 38.21 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. (Sultan’s Day Wise Collections)

Let’s see if Tubelight breaks Sultan‘s record due to having a long EID weekend. The film stars Salman Khan’s real brother Sohail Khan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Chinese star Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu and late Om Puri in key roles. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

The film revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents.