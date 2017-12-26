Tiger Zinda Hai Is Katrina Kaif’s Highest Opening Weekend Grosser; Beats Dhoom 3

Katrina Kaif has many-a-times proved to be one of the most dependable stars when it comes to box office of her films. From Dhoom 3 to Ek Tha Tiger, she has some big films to her kitty. With Tiger Zinda Hai she has added another feather to her shiny cap.

She has starred in many films which have witnessed a good trending at the box office; Dhoom 3 being best of the lot collected 107 crores in its opening weekend. Tiger Zinda Hai has been shattering records since its debut day and there are many more to go.

The movie enjoyed a weekend of 114.93 crores topping the list of Katrina Kaif’s highest grossing opening weekends. It toppled Dhoom 3 to claim the throne. Apart from Dhoom 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif has movies like Bang Bang (94.13 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (100.05 crores) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (80.73 crores) to comprise the top 5 positions of the list.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Salman has worked with Katrina in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj and Ek Tha Tiger.

Trending

“She (Katrina) knows her limitations and works hard to achieve what she can’t do. When she joined the industry, she couldn’t dance. Today she is one of the best dancers we have. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, girls who are considered dancers I think she beats them hollow,” Salman said in an interview to Vogue India’s December 2017 issue.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to the box office franchise that sees Salman as a RAW agent who falls in love with a Pakistani spy played by Katrina, gave them a chance to be back together on set after five years. Katrina has two major projects in her kitty; Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Aanand L Rai’s dwarf project opposite Shah Rukh Khan.