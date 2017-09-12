Kangana Ranaut’s Simran is all set to release this week. With teaser and promo doing the trick, Kangana Ranaut is giving all of us the Queen nostalgia with her performance. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this surely will not be your run of the mill slice-of-life film.

On seeing the promos of Simran, there is no doubt to think that Kangana Ranaut is in her Queen zone. What Kangana did in Queen was a benchmark for actresses to come and will be remembered forever. If she is in the same zone backed by Hansal Mehta’s strong storyline then there is nothing stopping this film.

The 30-year old actress has one 200 crore film (Krrish 3) and one 100 crore film (Tanu Weds Manu Returns) to her credit. She was last seen in Rangoon, which tanked at the box office.

What place will Simran take in Kangana’s Top 10 highest grossers of all time list?

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Slated to release on September 15, Simran is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh Singh. The film, which also stars National Award-winning actor Sohum Shah, is said to be based on a real life.

Besides Simran, Kangana also has the Rani Laxmibai biopic titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in her kitty. She will play the titular role in the film based on the Rani of Jhansi, one of the leaders of the first Indian war of independence in 1857. Kangana revealed the first look of the film recently in Varanasi.