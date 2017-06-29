Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Tubelight, which released last weekend at the box office, did not fare up to the mark. Trade expectations were set high for this Eid release, however, with average mouth publicity, Tubelight failed to perform extraordinarily. Well, comparisons are bound to happen when it comes to a Khan film. And let’s agree to this, that movie buffs simply love comparing collections of superstars film.

2017 saw Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees releasing in January. The movie clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, which ultimately affected the business of both the films. Let’s have a look at Raees’ 1st 6 days collections, now that Tubelight has successfully entered the 100 crore club in 6 days.

Tubelight has earned around 105.86 crores* in 6 days. The breakdown of the collections are as follows: Fri 21.15 crores, Sat 21.17 crores, Sun 22.45 crores, Mon 19.09 crores (Eid holiday), Tue 12 crores and Wed 10 crores (rough estimates).

Raees stood at a total of 101.49 crores. Here’s the break up of its collections: Wed 20.42 crores, Thu (Republic Day) 26.30 crores, Fri 13.11 crores, Sat 15.61 crores, Sun 17.80 crores and Mon 08.25 crores. Raees later didn’t pick up really at the Box Office, ending its lifetime run at 139.21 crores.

As Tubelight did not rule the box office as expected, it left us thinking as to will it beat Raees’ lifetime collections?

If the film beats Raees collections, the film will hold the second position in the top 10 highest grossers of 2017 list. Kabir Khan’s film has already beaten the lifetime biz of films like Sachin: The Billion Dreams, Half Girlfriend, Hindi Medium and Naam Shabana, but those films can’t be considered as Tubelight’s competitor in any case!

