Will Salman Khan’s Race 3 End In Top 3 Highest Grossers Of 2018? VOTE NOW!

Salman Khan aka Dabangg Khan is all pumped up for this upcoming release, Race 3. He is the newest addition to the Race family. Earlier, we saw Saif Ali Khan who was leading the franchise. We all know that Salman Khan and box office come hand-in-hand. Whenever a Salman film releases, all the eyeballs get stuck to the box office.

In the past, we have seen Salman’s films like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo; all the films entered the 300 crore club. His last Eid release Tubelight didn’t work well at the box office but still, it managed to earn a decent amount.

Now, Salman is all ready for the upcoming release Race 3 and a question which arises is that will it enter the top 3 Highest grossers of 2018? Given the fact that Race 3 has a megastar like Salman, but the trailer and posters of the film have failed to create the amount of buzz it needed. Even the songs of the films are getting mixed reviews from the audiences. But the makers of the film have started advance booking of the film from Sunday itself, which might help the film to take a bumper opening. Being an Eid release, the film might do well during the weekends but after that the positive word of mouth will help it to do well on the weekdays.

If we talk about the 2018 films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is the highest grosser film of 2018. Later, we will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is due two weeks after Race 3’s release, then we will see Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan which is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali. Though there is no confirmation on the release of Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 bf it hits the theatre this year, it might eat up the box office and set a record for other films.

Well, the year 2018 looks an amazing year for Bollywood. But vote now and tell us if you think Race 3 will get to enter the top 3 Highest grossers of 2018?