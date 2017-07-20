Will Munna Michael Become Tiger Shroff’s Highest Opener?

We’ve seen Tiger Shroff dancing and pulling out some kickass action sequences in his previous films, but his next Munna Michael needs him to do what he is best at – dance and kick goons’ asses.

Tiger has enjoyed pretty good opening days apart from his last film A Flying Jatt. His first film Heropanti collected 6.5 crores on its opening day going on to collect 55 crores lifetime at the box office.

Even Baaghi tasted the success at box-office grossing over 76 crores lifetime with a very good day one of 11.94 crores.

A Flying Jatt opened on a partial holiday, Janmashtmi, and still grossed below average numbers on its opening day. It collected 7.10 Crores on its first day which was low than expected. The movie collected 38.10 Crores at the box office and was declared a flop.

Trending :

As Tiger gears up for his 4th film at the box office we wonder how good the film will open at the box office. Take a look at this table:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Film Year Opening Day Collections Heropanti 2014 06.50 Cr Baaghi 2016 11.94 Cr A Flying Jatt 2016 07.10 Cr

Munna Michael has been getting a good response for its trailer and even the songs seem to have done the trick. The film has everything that is required to take a decent opening – massy actions, dance, chart-topping songs and we feel it should open quite well as expected. But, can it out-gross Tiger’s highest opener Baaghi (11.94 Cr) at the box office is to be seen.

Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles. The film is releasing this Friday and will face competition from Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dunkirk at the box office. The specialty of all three films is each of its primary target audience is totally different. Touted as India’s first action-dance film the movie’s duration is 2 hours 19 minutes keeping the length tight.